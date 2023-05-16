Music Midtown has announced the lineup for its 2023 music festival.

This year's event will take place Sept. 15-17 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Pink and Flume will headline the Sept. 15 shows, with Pitbull, J.I.D., Skaiwater and Leah Kate to also perform.

Billie Eilish and The 1975 will take the stage Sept. 16, along with Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, Destroy Lonely, Louis the Child, Fletcher, Lizzy McAlpine and other artists.

Guns N' Roses and Lil Baby will headline the Sept. 17 shows, with Incubus, Tove Lo, Young Nudy, Glorilla, Masego and other artists to perform.

Pre-sale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. EDT, with general on-sale to follow for any remaining tickets.

Music Midtown was canceled in 2022 after organizers said there were "circumstances beyond our control."

Billboard attributed the cancellation to a conflict with Georgia gun laws. The festival prohibits weapons and explosives of any kind.

