Actor Damon Wayans called creating Poppa's House "a beautiful journey" after the freshman family sitcom, which co-starred his son Damon Wayans Jr., was canceled by CBS.

"My heart is full as I say thank you to every single person who made Poppa's House such a meaningful experience. To the incredible cast you brought so much heart, soul, and joy to every scene. It was an absolute honor to share the screen with you and create something special together," the elder Wayans wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

"To the writers, producers, directors, and the entire crew you were the heartbeat of this show," he added. "Thank you for your dedication, your passion, and for showing up every day with love and commitment. You made the set feel like home. A very special thank you to my son, Damon Jr. working beside you has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

The finale is set to air on April 28.