'Age of Innocence' limited series in the works at Netflix
UPI News Service, 04/24/2025
Netflix has announced plans for a limited series based on Edith Wharton's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Age of Innocence.
No casting or premiere date has been revealed yet, however.
The story follows a love triangle among the wealthy society members of 19th-century New York.
Emma Frost -- whose credits include The White Queen and Shameless -- will be the show-runner for the series, which explores "themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all its forms," according to the streaming service.
