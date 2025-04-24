Netflix has announced plans for a limited series based on Edith Wharton's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Age of Innocence.

ADVERTISEMENT

No casting or premiere date has been revealed yet, however.

The story follows a love triangle among the wealthy society members of 19th-century New York.

Emma Frost -- whose credits include The White Queen and Shameless -- will be the show-runner for the series, which explores "themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all its forms," according to the streaming service.

The Age of Innocence was previously adapted as a film three times, most recently by Martin Scorsese in 1993. Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder and Michelle Pfeiffer co-starred.