Universal Studios Hollywood announced the final additions to Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday. The evening event runs Sept. 4 through Nov. 2 on weekends in Los Angeles and Aug. 29 to Nov. 2 in Orlando, Fla.

The Hollywood park will include a Poltergeist haunted house. The 1982 film directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg is about a family haunted by spirits, who suck their daughter into the static-filled television set.

Blumhouse takes over the Terror Tram. Previous Enter the Blumhouse exhibits took place in the DreamWorks theater.

The tram tour stops to let guests explore exhibits from Blumhouse films The Black Phone, Exorcist: The Beginning, M3gan, The Purge, Insidious and Happy Death Day.

Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's has its own separate haunted house. The Purge: Dangerous Waters stunt show returns in the Waterworld venue.

Universal previously announced attractions based on Fallout, Friday the 13th, Terrifier, musician Slash and WWE.