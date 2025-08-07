Walt Disney Home Entertainment announced plans for The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th anniversary Thursday, including a theatrical re-release, 4K restoration and events with cast members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film adaptation of The Rocky Horror Show musical opened in 1975. Since its initial release, it has become a midnight movie perennial, with groups performing alongside the movie and encouraging audience participation.

Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick star as Brad and Janet, a couple who enter the mansion of Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry) on a stormy night. As the doctor creates Rocky (Peter Hinwood), his staff lead Brad and Janet to a sexual awakening. The late Meat Loaf also reprised his role from the stage show.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour is hitting 55 cities from Sept. 23 to Nov. 3. Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell will attend meet and greets with fans.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will host a screening on Sept. 26 with a Q&A. Cinespia hosts an outdoor screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Oct. 4, and there will be a wide theatrical re-release in October.

The Roxy Theater in West Hollywood hosts the official Rocky Horror fan convention on Sept. 27. A 4K UHD is available Oct. 7 and a 50th anniversary vinyl edition of the soundtrack Oct. 10. Richard O'Brien wrote the music and stars as Riff Raff.

The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles hosts another screening and panel Oct. 15. Additional merchandise goes on sale this fall.

Rocky Horror now falls under Walt Disney since the studio's 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox.