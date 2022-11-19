Two men were arrested in New York City's Penn Station on Saturday after they allegedly made online threats to attack a local synagogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrests were announced by New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell in a statement on Saturday, who praised law enforcement for stopping a threat to the Jewish community.

"This morning's arrests in Penn Station and weapon seizures are proof of their vigilance and collaboration that keeps New Yorkers safe," Sewell said.

The men were identified as Christopher Brown, a 21-year-old from the Long Island hamlet of Aquebogue, and Matthew Mahrer -- a 22-year-old man from Manhattan.

Brown has been charged with making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment, and criminal possession of a weapon while Mahrer faces a single charge of criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The men were spotted by an eagle-eyed officer with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as they entered Penn Station on Saturday. Investigators later searched Mahrer's apartment and found a Glock 17 firearm and a 30-round magazine. Police also seized a large hunting knife.