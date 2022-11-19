NBC said it plans to air its 2-hour Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on Nov. 30.

The program will be hosted by Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Access Hollywood star Mario Lopez.

"The tree lighting at Rockefeller Center is one of the most beloved holiday traditions for audiences both in New York and around the country," Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.

"We're delighted to have a star-studded lineup of performers help us celebrate and ring in the season."