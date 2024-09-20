Pitbull is set to kick off his first Las Vegas residency in five years.

The 43-year-old musician will perform eight concerts at the Fontainebleau's BleauLive Theater beginning Nov. 8.

Pitbull: Vegas After Dark will also feature shows Nov. 9, Jan. 24, Jan. 25, and on March 7, 8, 14 and 15, Billboard reports.

The series comes on the heels of Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour, which winds down in October.

"Join the party," he wrote on social media, in an announcement post that quickly accumulated nearly 9,000 likes and more than 150 comments.

"Booking the flight," one fan said. "It's happening."

"Backed by his incredible band, The Agents, and his dynamic dancers, The Most Bad Ones, the fusion of music, lights and special effects will create a sophisticated, high-energy party for everyone in attendance," a synopsis reads.

Tickets will be available for purchase Sept. 25.