Gwen Stefani has released a new song about moving on after heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

In "Somebody Else's," Stefani remembers a past partner who brought the iconic singer to "rock bottom."

"Leavin' you saved me, my God, look at me blossom," she sings. "You're somebody else's problem. I didn't know that somethin' so fake could really make it hurt so real. How'd you go and make it feel like my fault?"

The song is the first to appear on her upcoming album Bouquet, which drops Nov. 15.

Other tracks include flowery titles such as "Empty Vase," "Marigolds," and "Purple Irises," a collaboration with her husband Blake Shelton.

She appears to refer to Shelton in "Somebody's Else's," with the lines, "But now I got a love so true...I know crazy, now that I found the real thing, you don't compare."

While her disparaging lyrics definitely paint a bleak picture of her former lover, she does not offer any identifying details that would help fans discern if she was singing about prior partners Tony Kanal or Gavin Rossdale.