Pete Davidson has a new stand-up comedy special coming to Netflix.

The 30-year-old actor and comedian will star in Pete Davidson : Turbo Fonzarelli, which premieres Jan. 9.

Netflix shared the news alongside a poster for the special Friday.

Turbo Fonzarelli is directed by Jason Orley and executive produced by Davidson and Alex Panagos, according to Variety.

The special "delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods."

Davidson previously released the comedy special Alive From New York on Netflix in 2020.

Davidson was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2014 and 2022 and now stars on the Peacock series Bupkis, which was renewed for a second season in June.

He will also star in the upcoming horror film The Home.