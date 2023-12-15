Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
UPI News Service, 12/15/2023
Cher is calling out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 77-year-old singer and actress slammed the institution during Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Cher recently earned a new No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart with her song "DJ Play a Christmas Song."
The singer is the second artist in history to have No. 1 songs spanning seven decades, following the rock band Rolling Stones.
"It took four of them to be one of me," Cher told host Kelly Clarkson. "And I'm not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!"
Cher has been eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 1991 but has yet to receive a nomination.
"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I'm not kidding you," she said in response to the snub. "I'm never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.