Cher is calling out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 77-year-old singer and actress slammed the institution during Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Cher recently earned a new No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart with her song "DJ Play a Christmas Song."

The singer is the second artist in history to have No. 1 songs spanning seven decades, following the rock band Rolling Stones.

"It took four of them to be one of me," Cher told host Kelly Clarkson. "And I'm not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!"

Cher has been eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 1991 but has yet to receive a nomination.

"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I'm not kidding you," she said in response to the snub. "I'm never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."

Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

Cher released Christmas, her first holiday album, in October.