'Perfect Match' series to feature 'Love is Blind,' 'The Circle' alums
UPI News Service, 01/17/2023
Netflix has unveiled the cast for its new dating reality series Perfect Match.
The show will see former cast members from Love is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle and more come together for "the ultimate game of love."
In Perfect Match, singles will live in a tropical paradise as they compete to form relationships. The most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa.
"Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?" an official description reads.
