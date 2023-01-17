Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar will headline Governors Ball in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers announced a lineup for the annual music festival Tuesday.

Governors Ball will take place June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, N.Y., this year.

Lizzo will headline the June 9 shows, with Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras and other artists to perform.

Odesza will take the stage June 10, along with Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawamaya, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas and other stars.

Lamar will perform June 11, along with Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T , Girl in Red, Central Cee, Tems and other artists.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. EST, with pre-sales available to Citi card members now.

"Words can't express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and stories parks in all of New York City," Governors Ball co-founder Tom Russell said in a statement. "Since moving to Queens in 2021 we've been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home."