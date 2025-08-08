The third installment of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has officially started filming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news arrived Friday, with a post on the show's official X account.

"A new era begins," the caption stated.

The post also included a photograph of a smiling Walker Scobell holding a clapperboard.

"Awesome! I can't wait to see the second season!" one fan commented. "This show is so much better than the movies!"

The sophomore season of the demigod adventure series arrives on Disney+ Dec. 10.

The show is an adaptation of the Percy Jackson books penned by Rick Riordan. The novels also inspired a pair of movies -- the 2010 feature Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and the 2013 film Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

"This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time," Riordan said when news of Season 3's green light first broke.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The series also stars Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.