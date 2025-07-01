Netflix announced People We Meet on Vacation, an adaptation of Emily Henry's romantic comedy novel, will premiere on the streaming service Jan. 9.

The premiere date for the film, which stars Tom Blyth as Alex and Emily Bader as Poppy, was announced with a video featuring the voices of the two stars.

"Where does Alex Nilsen stand on travel?" Poppy asks in the video. "Love or hate?"

"I mean, I've never really traveled anywhere," Alex answers. "But this morning I saw this beautiful sunrise over this place that I'd never been before, and I wouldn't have if everything had gone according to plan. So, love. I'm thinking love."

The film also stars Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Miles Heizer, Tommy Do, Alice Lee, Alan Ruck and Molly Shannon.

"Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together," the official synopsis reads. "The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else -- could they actually be the perfect romantic match?"

People We Meet on Vacation starts streaming Jan. 9 on Netflix.