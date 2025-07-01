Filmmaker and DC Studios co-head James Gunn addressed rumors that he will be casting actress Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman in a new interview.

Rumors and fan speculation began for Arjona portraying Wonder Woman after Gunn started following the actress on social media.

"I followed Adria on Instagram but everybody came out, 'He just followed her, that means she's Wonder Woman," Gunn said in a new interview with Extra when asked about the rumors.

"She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way," Gunn continued before explaining that he followed Arjona due to their friendship and from previously working together on the 2016 film The Belko Experiment.

Arjona, during an earlier interview with CinemaBlend, also addressed the rumors.

"I love James Gunn . He gave me my first movie ever, which was like my first studio movie, so I owe him a lot," Arjona said before crossing her fingers and saying she "doesn't know" if she will be cast as Wonder Woman.

Gunn is about to launch the new DC Comics universe on the silver screen with his latest film Superman, which hits theaters on July 11. The new universe will see recasting's for DC's roster of iconic heroes and villains.

Gal Gadot previously portrayed Wonder Woman across multiple DC films in the company's first attempt at a cinematic universe. Gadot starred in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017's Wonder Woman and Justice League and 2020's Wonder Woman: 1984. She also had cameos in 2023's Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

Arjona has also starred in Andor, Hit Man and Morbius.