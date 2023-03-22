The first, fan-voted People's Choice Country Awards ceremony is set to air live on Sept. 28 on NBC and Peacock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2-hour telecast will be taped at the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.

No host, nominees or lineup of performers have been announced for the event yet.

It is also unclear when the online voting period will begin.

"The only award show for the people and by the people, the People's Choice Country Awards will recognize the biggest and best country music has to offer chosen entirely by the fans across various categories," the networks said in a press release Tuesday.

"Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the awards ceremony."

The People's Choice Awards gala has been held annually since 1975.

They currently honor fan favorites in the film, TV, music, sports, social media and video games industries.