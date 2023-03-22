John Osborne of Brothers Osborne celebrates birth of twins
UPI News Service, 03/22/2023
John Osborne is a new dad.
The Brothers Osborne singer and musician welcomed twins, son Arthur and daughter Maybelle, with his wife, Lucie Silvas, on Tuesday.
Osborne shared the news on Instagram alongside details about his baby boy and girl. Arthur was born at 1:43 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 13 ounces, while Maybelle followed at 1:44 a.m. and weighed in at 5 pounds, 1 ounce.
The singer called Silvas "a damn warrior princess."
"Welcome to this crazy world, Arthur and Maybelle. It's going to be a wild one. @luciesilvas - You're a damn boss," he captioned the post.
