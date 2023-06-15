The 2024 People's Choice Awards is set to take place Feb. 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 2-hour ceremony will air live across NBC, Peacock and E!

No host has been announced yet for the fan-voted prize presentation, which recognizes favorites in movies, television, music and pop culture.

The two-hour telecast will also include several honorary awards and performances throughout the ceremony.

Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson hosted the 2023 edition of the show.

"The mission of the People's Choice Awards continues to be about giving a voice to those whose opinions matter most -- the people," Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president of entertainment live events for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Moving the telecast to the heart of awards season and expanding our reach to Peacock's audience creates a platform for the people's voice to be heard louder than ever, giving stars and their fans an opportunity to celebrate together."

This year, Lizzo was honored with the People's Champion Award, Ryan Reynolds picked up the People's Icon Award and Shania Twain was presented with the Music Icon Award.