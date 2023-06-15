Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

They include:

-- Prince Edward of England, son of Edward III and known as the "Black Prince," in 1330

-- Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg in 1843

-- Artist Saul Steinberg in 1914

-- Pianist Erroll Garner in 1923

-- New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in 1932

-- Country singer Waylon Jennings in 1937

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Billy Williams in 1938 (age 85)

-- Singer/songwriter Harry Nilsson in 1941

-- Indian businessman Lakshmi Mittal in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Jim Varney in 1949

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Jim Belushi in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Julie Hagerty in 1955 (age 68)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Wade Boggs in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Helen Hunt in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Courteney Cox in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor/rapper Ice Cube born O'Shea Jackson, in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Leah Remini in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Neil Patrick Harris in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Sterling Jerins in 2004 (age 19)