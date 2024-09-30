Production for the Peaky Blinders movie is officially underway, Netflix announced Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"By order of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back," the streamer said in a social media post. " Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film."

Murphy, who recently appeared in Oppenheimer, portrays Tommy Shelby, a gangster in the early 20th century.

The movie "will be an epic continuation of the multi-award winning, six-season gangster saga," an official description reads.

The film was written by Knight, the show's creator.

Murphy previously expressed his eagerness to both reprise his role and to work once more with Knight and Tom Harper, who directed Season 1.

Harper echoed that enthusiasm.

"When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family ," he told Netflix's Tudum. "And so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

A premiere date has not yet been released.