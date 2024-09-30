Focus Features released the trailer for Nosferatu on Monday. The film opens Dec. 25.

Robert Eggers wrote and directed the adaptation of the 1922 vampire movie. It follows his historical thrillers The Witch, The Lighthouse and The Northman.

Bill Skarsgard plays Count Orlock, the vampire first played by Max Schreck. Lily-Rose Depp plays Ellen Hutter, the subject of Orlock's obsession.

The trailer shows Orlock emerge from his coffin on a ship during transport, and later appearing before Ellen's window, silhouetted by the curtains.

The 1922 film by F.W. Murnau was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. Ellen was essentially the Mina Harker character and Orlock the Count.