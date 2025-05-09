Peacock announced it has given a series pickup order to Ted: The Animated Series, a new spinoff of the Ted films and live-action prequel series.

Seth MacFarlane , who directed Ted and Ted 2 and created the live-action Ted series, also created the animated spinoff and will reprise his role as a the voice of the titular teddy bear that came to life.

The animated series will also see the return of Mark Wahlberg as John, Amanda Seyfried as Sam and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn.

Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman have also signed on as series regulars for the animated series.

MacFarlane serves as executive producer alongside Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

A premiere date has not yet been announced for the animated series, which picks up the story after the Ted films.