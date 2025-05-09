Peacock gives series order to Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted: The Animated Series'
UPI News Service, 05/09/2025
Peacock announced it has given a series pickup order to Ted: The Animated Series, a new spinoff of the Ted films and live-action prequel series.
Seth MacFarlane, who directed Ted and Ted 2 and created the live-action Ted series, also created the animated spinoff and will reprise his role as a the voice of the titular teddy bear that came to life.
