South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is bringing the finale of his Hope on the Stage tour to theaters May 31.

J-Hope, 31, a member of popular K-pop boy band BTS, is now touring Asia on his Hope on the Stage solo tour after performing in Seoul and North America.

'Hope on the Stage' in Japan: Live Viewing will broadcast live from Osaka, Japan, to theaters around the world. Tickets are available now.

"Witness the powerful moment of J-Hope as he shares his hopes, wishes and dreams with audiences," an official synopsis reads.

He is set to perform his recent releases "Sweet Dreams" and "Mona Lisa" which dropped in March.

"This, just as the way it is, I want to show it to everyone around the world," he says in a trailer, which arrived Friday.

J-Hope released his solo EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1 in March 2024. He has released three new singles so far this year.