Hulu released a 30-second teaser showing Paul Rudd's and Meryl Streep's new characters in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 on Sunday.

The preview for the new season of the mystery-comedy series shows amateur sleuths and Manhattan neighbors Charles-Haden Savage ( Steve Martin ), Oliver Putman ( Martin Short ) and Mabel Mora ( Selena Gomez ) reunite to solve another crime.

Rudd and Streep also appear as fictional actors in a scene where the trio is holding a table read for a new play called, Bye Bye Buffalo.

No official return date for the streaming show has been announced.