Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep appear in 'Only Murders in the Building' S3 teaser
UPI News Service, 03/12/2023
Hulu released a 30-second teaser showing Paul Rudd's and Meryl Streep's new characters in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 on Sunday.
The preview for the new season of the mystery-comedy series shows amateur sleuths and Manhattan neighbors Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putman (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) reunite to solve another crime.
Rudd and Streep also appear as fictional actors in a scene where the trio is holding a table read for a new play called, Bye Bye Buffalo.
No official return date for the streaming show has been announced.
