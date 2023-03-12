Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis win Oscars for 'Everything Everywhere'
UPI News Service, 03/12/2023
Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis were early winners at the 95th Academy Awards presentation at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday.
They won for Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively.
"Thank you! My mom is 84 years old and she is watching at home. Mom, I just won an Oscar!" the actor tearfully said as he collected his prize.
"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream," he continued.
Curtis took the stage and admonished the crowd for cheering because it was eating into her 45 seconds to deliver a speech.
"I know it looks like I am standing up here by myself, but I am hundreds of people," she said, honoring the film's cast, crew and directors for their hard work and craftsmanship. "We just won an Oscar."
She then said the same thing to those who represent her, those her watched her films over the years and her husband Christopher Guest and two daughters.
Tearing up, she mentioned that her late parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh were both nominated for Oscars during their own careers.
Looking up, she said one last time, "I Just won an Oscar," and blew a kiss.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio was named Best Animated Feature, Navalny earned the Best Documentary honor, An Irish Goodbye won for Best Live-Action Short and All Quiet on the Western Front scored the trophy for Best Cinematography.
The Oscar for Best Hair & Makeup went to the team behind The Whale and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won for Best Costume Design.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the gala for the third time -- he also presided over the festivities in 2017 and 2018.
He opened the show by dropping from the ceiling in a parachute, a nod to Best Picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick.
The film's star Tom Cruise was not, however, in attendance.
Kimmel then recognized the elephant in the room by saying the Oscars producers had a crisis team on hand in case anyone got violent the way Will Smith did last year when he hit comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.
He assured the crowd they should do what they did last year, which was nothing, while the perpetrator would then be awarded with a Best Actor statuette and allowed to give a 19-minute speech.
Kimmel also quipped that, with five Irish nominees from The Banshees of Inisherin, the odds had gone up for some onstage fighting during the show.
