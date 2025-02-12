Paul McCartney surprised fans with a pop-up New York City performance on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The iconic musician and former member of The Beatles announced " Paul McCartney Rocks the Bowery" hours before he was to take the Bowery Ballroom stage.

Fans snatched up all available tickets in under an hour, CBS News reports.

One fan told the outlet he clocked out of work early to secure a spot in the audience, telling his supervisor he had to tend to an emergency.

"He's like, 'What's the emergency?' I go, 'It's Paul McCartney.' I mean, like, what's more important than that?" Stephen Esposito said.

McCartney, 82, posted photos from the event on his Instagram, along with the caption, "Bowery! You rocked!"

The carousel includes images of McCartney with his guitar, excited fans, and the intimate venue space.

McCartney will appear in the upcoming Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special on Sunday, which airs from Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The live show is set to air on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.