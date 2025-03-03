Paris Hilton says an "iconic" actress will portray her in a television adaptation of her memoir.

Paris: The Memoir, which was published in June, offers readers "the story of who she really is."

"Hilton will separate the creation from the creator, the brand from the ambassador, and show the woman who grew up with incredible privilege but was also trapped in a world of unreasonable expectation at a moment when young women were humiliated for sport in a gossip economy on steroids," the book's official synopsis reads.

A24 is adapting the series, and Dakota and Elle Fanning are joining Hilton as producers.

"I am so excited to be producing with Elle and Dakota. They are so sweet. I love them so much. They are so, just, smart, beautiful, kind, lovely, so talented," Hilton told Extra at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, when she was asked about the project. "We're doing it with A24 as well, just White Lotus and Euphoria and all the most amazing shows, so it's very exciting."

Hilton, 44, said she is not allowed to share the identity of the actress who is set to play her, despite knowing who is taking on the role.

"She's iconic, beautiful, she's an incredible actress, and people are going to be blown away when they see this," she said.

The television personality recently starred alongside her former Simple Life costar Nicole Richie in The Encore, a special that shows the best friends attempting to put on an opera.

Hilton released an album, Infinite Icon, in September, 18 years after the release of her first album.