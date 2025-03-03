When Harry Met Sally actors Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited at the Oscars Sunday.

The pair, who portrayed Sally and Harry, respectively, presented the award for Best Picture, which went to evening's standout film Anora.

Crystal, 76, joked that he "used to work here," referring to his nine stints at Academy Awards host, which began "nine tuxedos ago" in 1990.

"Let's cut to the chase," said Ryan, 63.

The 97th annual Academy Awards marked Ryan's first Oscars ceremony in decades. Prior to Sunday's show, the actress had not stepped out for the event since 1998.

"Because when you have a chance to be an Oscar winner for the rest of your life, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible," Crystal said, in a nod to the iconic moment when Harry proclaimed his love for Sally in the 1989 film.

The duo had recently reunited for a Hellmann's mayonnaise advertisement that premiered during Super Bowl LIX. The commercial recreated the famous deli scene in When Harry Met Sally.