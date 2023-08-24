Paramount announced the date for Star Trek Day 2023 on Thursday. Star Trek Day will be Sept. 8.

On Star Trek Day, Lower Decks star Jerry O'Connell will host a series of panels honoring Star Trek's history and the upcoming seasons of Discovery and Lower Decks. Discovery is entering its final season and Lower Decks its 4th.

Paramount began its annual Star Trek Days in 2020. In the past, cast and creators attended virtual panels to share news about upcoming seasons. However, in light of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Paramount did not announce any talent participants.

On Sept. 8, CBS will air the first two episodes of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at 8 p.m. EDT. Lower Decks fans can register for in person fan screenings on Gofobo.

Lower Decks events take place in Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Calgary and London.