Amazon Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Foe.

The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Thursday featuring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

Foe is based on the Iain Reid novel of the same name. The film is written by Reid and Garth Davis and directed by Davis (Lion).

The new movie follows Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan), a couple whose lives are upended when Junior is sent to a space station and Hen is left with a robot replacement.

"Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior's family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal," an official synopsis reads.

Foe is described as "a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world" that raises questions "about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity)."

Foe will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival and open in theaters Oct. 6.

Ronan is known for such films as Atonement, Lady Bird and Little Women, while Mescal starred in the series adaptation of Normal People.