Paramount+ announced Thursday that two animated series based on Mo Willems' beloved picture books are now in the works.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mo Willems has delighted kids and 'former kids' around the world with these beloved characters," Jane Wiseman, head of originals for the streaming service, said in a press release on Thursday.

"Whether it's Elephant and Piggie navigating the hard work of 'best-friending' or The Pigeon confusing wants and needs (a hot dog! a cookie! to drive the bus!), these characters remind us that the best stories are the ones that make us laugh and feel something real. We're thrilled to bring them to life on Paramount+."

No voice cast or premiere date for The Elephant & Piggie Show! and The Pigeon Show! Starring the Pigeon have been announced yet.