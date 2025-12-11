Lifetime announced its January slate of "Ripped from the Headlines" movies on Thursday. They include the participation of subject Mary Jo Buttafuoco.

Buttafuoco narrates and executive produces I Am Mary Jo Buttafuoco. The film premieres Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. EST.

Chloe Lanier plays Mary Jo in the story of her shooting at the hands of her husband Joey's (Dillon Casey) mistress Amy Fischer (Maddy Hillis). The affair led to a media frenzy in the '90s dubbing the 17-year-old Fischer the "Long Island Lolita."

"What many didn't see was the private toll it took-battling depression, suicidal thoughts, and addiction as I tried to make sense of a life that had been so violently and publicly shattered," Buttafuoco said in a statement. "This is not just a true crime headline-it's my journey of resilience, healing, and reclaiming my voice."

On Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST, Accused: The Karen Read Story stars Katie Cassidy as Read, who was accused of murdering her boyfriend (Luke Humphrey) in 2022. She was found not guilty in June.

On Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. EST, Stolen Girl stars Kate Beckinsale as a mother venturing to Lebanon to rescue her daughter from her ex-husband. It is also based on a true story and co-stars Scott Eastwood as an ex-marine helping her.

James Kent directed Stolen Girl, written by Kas Graham and Rebecca Pollock. Accused is directed by Linda-Lisa Hayter and written by Gregory Small and Richard Blaney. I Am Mary Jo Buttafuoco is directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle and written by Gregg McBride.