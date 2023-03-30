Paramount+ announced the next series in its Star Trek universe on Thursday. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will begin production next year.

The live-action series will focus on a new class at Starfleet Academy training to be starship officers. Starfleet Academy is the Federation training school where the likes of Captain Kirk and Bones McCoy trained before serving on the Starship Enterprise.

The announcement comes as two of the streaming service's flagship Trek series are ending. Star Trek: Picard is airing its final season.

Star Trek: Discovery will make its fifth season its last, premiering in 2024. Other Trek series are ongoing.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres this summer and has been renewed for a third. Animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy also continue.

Another live-action series, Section 31, is in development.

The announcement did not describe the new characters who will attend Starfleet Academy. Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau will co-showrun.

Kurtzman co-created the three other live-action Trek shows and has executive produced the overall streaming Trek universe with Akiva Goldsman.