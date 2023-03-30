Mayans M.C. will return for a fifth and final season on FX in May.

FX shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 5 of the crime drama series Thursday.

The teaser features black and white footage of the Mayans M.C. gang riding through the desert and reaching the edge of a cliff.

Season 5 will have a two-episode premiere May 24 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX and be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Subsequent episodes will follow weekly.

Mayans M.C. is a sequel and spinoff to the FX series Sons of Anarchy, which had a seven-season run from 2008 to 2014. The series takes place in the fictional town of Santo Padre, Calif., and follows the Mayans Motorcycle Club, the rivals of Sons of Anarchy.

"Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel -- as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family," an official synopsis reads.

Mayans M.C. is co-created by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.