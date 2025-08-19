Palm Royale will return for a second season in November.

Apple TV+ announced in a press release Tuesday that Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere Nov. 12, with new episodes released weekly.

Palm Royale is a comedy series created by Abe Sylvia and based on the Juliet McDaniel novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie. Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern star and executive produce the show.

Palm Royale follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig), a newcomer trying to break into Palm Beach high society. Season 2 opens with the character "left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown."

"She'll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on... secrets, lies and the occasional felony," an official synopsis reads.