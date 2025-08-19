Menopausal women form punk rock band in 'Riot' trailer
UPI News Service, 08/19/2025
The BBC and BritBox released a trailer for Riot Women, a new six-part drama set to premiere in October, on Tuesday.
The show is from Sally Wainwright, the creator, writer and director of Happy Valley, and co-stars Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne, Amelia Bullmore, Taj Atwal, Chandeep Uppal and Macy Seelochan.
It will feature original songs by the band ARXX.
"A teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined," a synopsis said.
"As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection."
