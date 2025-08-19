The BBC and BritBox released a trailer for Riot Women, a new six-part drama set to premiere in October, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will feature original songs by the band ARXX.

"A teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined," a synopsis said.

"As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection."