'Pain Hustlers' teaser: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans navigate ecstasy, greed
UPI News Service, 09/06/2023
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Pain Hustlers.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the crime drama Wednesday featuring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.
Pain Hustlers is based on the Evan Hughes book Pain Hustlers: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup.
The film follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a single mom struggling to raise her daughter. The character "takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme," according to an official synopsis.
The trailer shows Blunt's character get caught up in the ecstasy, paranoia, aggression and greed of her new company.
