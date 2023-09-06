John Travolta has shared a new video of Ella Bleu Travolta, his daughter with his late wife, Kelly Preston.

Travolta, 69, shared the video Tuesday on his wedding anniversary with Preston, who died at age 57 in July 2020 following a battle with breast cancer.

Travolta and Preston married in September 1991 and had three children together: Ella, 23, Benjamin, 12, and Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

The video shows Ella wearing a floral-print dress and showing off her outfit for the camera.

"Our baby girl Ella in celebration of Kelly's and my wedding anniversary - I'm so proud of you!! I know mama would be too!" Travolta captioned the post.

Ella responded in the comments, writing, "I love you both so much."

Travolta shared a photo of son Benjamin in November 2022 while celebrating his 12th birthday. The picture shows Benjamin cuddling with the family's dog Peanut.

"Happy birthday my Ben! From your Dad, Ella and Peanut!! We love you so much!!" Travolta wrote.

Travolta most recently starred in the films Paradise City and Mob Land.