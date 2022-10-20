The critically acclaimed drama P-Valley has been renewed for a third season on Starz.

The second season of creator Katori Hall's show, which takes place in a Mississippi strip club, saw a 23% increases in viewership from the its first season, with 10.3 million average viewers per episode, Starz said.

Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance in Season 2 in August.

The show is known for tackling hot-button issues like abortion rights, which were the focus of a Season 2 episode.

"I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley," Hall said, according to ET. "With its complex, dynamic and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on-screen."

P-Valley is based on the play Pussy Valley by Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), who serves as showrunner and co-executive producer, along with Dante Di Loreto

Stars in the returning cast include Nicco Annan (This is Us) as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (Power) as Miss Mississippi, and Morocco Omari (Empire) as Big L.

The series is the most viewed U.S. show on Starz. A release date for the third season has not been announced.