Comedian Chelsea Handler is set to host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this winter.

The ceremony, which honors the year's best in film, is to take place Jan. 15 at Century Plaza.

The gala will air on The CW network.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer hosted the 2022 edition of the show.

Power of the Dog was voted Best Picture and Jane Campion Best Director for helming it.