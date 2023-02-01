Ozzy Osbourne is officially retiring from touring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 74-year-old singer announced in statement Wednesday that he is cancelling his remaining 2023 tour dates and retiring from touring due to health issues.

Osbourne injured his spine in 2019 and announced in 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The singer has canceled several shows in the past few years due to health issues.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," Osbourne said Wednesday.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," he told fans.

Osbourne said he is cancelling his tour due to the physical demands of touring.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required," the star said.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," he added. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Osbourne ended his post by thanking his family, crew and fans.

"I want to thank my family...... my band...... my crew...... my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have," he said. "I love you all..."

Osbourne most recently performed at a Los Angeles Rams football game in September. The singer is nominated for four Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony, which will take place Sunday.