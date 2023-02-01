Music superstar Beyonce\u0301 is going on tour in 2023.The 41-year-old singer announced a new world tour, the Renaissance tour, on Wednesday.The Renaissance tour will kick off in Europe in May. The North American leg of the tour begins July 8 in Toronto, Ontario, and ends Sept. 27 in New Orleans, La.The new tour is in support of Beyonce\u0301's album Renaissance, released in July. The album features the singles "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It."Here's the North American dates for the Renaissance world tour:July 7 - Toronto, Canada, at Rogers CentreJuly 8 - Toronto, Canada, at Rogers CentreJuly 12 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Lincoln Financial FieldJuly 15 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan StadiumJuly 17 - Louisville, Ky., at Cardinal StadiumJuly 20 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Huntington Bank StadiumJuly 22 - Chicago, Ill., at Soldier FieldJuly 26 - Detroit, Mich., at Ford FieldJuly 29 - East Rutherford, N.J., at Metlife StadiumJuly 30 - East Rutherford, N.J., at Metlife StadiumAug. 1 - Boston, Mass., at Gillette StadiumAug. 3 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz FieldAug. 5 - Washington, D.C., at Fedex FieldAug. 9 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America StadiumAug. 11 - Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes Benz StadiumAug. 16 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James StadiumAug. 18 - Miami, Fla., at Hard Rock StadiumAug. 21 - St. Louis, Mo., at Dome at America's CenterAug. 24 - Phoenix, Ariz., at State Farm StadiumAug. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Allegiant StadiumAug. 30 - San Francisco, Calif., at Levi's StadiumSept. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi StadiumSept. 3 - Los Angeles, Calif., at SoFi StadiumSept. 11 - Vancouver, Canada, at BC PlaceSept. 13 - Seattle, Wash., at Lumen FieldSept. 18 - Kansas City, Kans., at Arrowhead StadiumSept. 21 - Dallas, Texas, at AT&T StadiumSept. 23 - Houston, Texas, at NRG StadiumSept. 27 - New Orleans, La., at Caesars Superdome