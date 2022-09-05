British heavy metal legend Ozzy Osboune has been booked to perform a halftime show for Thursday's Los Angeles Rams game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ready to rock for Thursday Night Football," the NFL team's Twitter feed said Monday.

The post included a photo of Osbourne and the date of the game.

This will be the 73-year-old musician's first U.S. performance in more than two years.

NBC and Peacock will air the mini-concert.

Osbourne's Twitter feed reminded readers that his next album, Patient No. 9, will be released on Friday.