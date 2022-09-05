Fast & the Furious actress Jordana Brewster has married businessman Mason Morfit, her beau of about two years, in Redondo Beach, Calif.

People.com said Brewster, 42, wore a form-fitting white dress with a lace embroidered bodice, while Morfit, 46, wore a dark-colored tuxedo.

The New York Post said Brewster and Morfit jumped into the iconic blue Acura Integra her character drives in the film franchise after they exchanged wedding vows.

Ludacris posted a photo on Instagram of him and Diesel with Walker dressed up for the happy occasion.

"My Brother @paulwalker is Smiling Down From Heaven," Ludacris wrote about his former Fast & Furious co-star. "His Daughter @meadowwalker is EVERYTHING the World. Created Her to Be. Legacy Lives On."

Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40.

Brewster was previously married to Andrew Form from 2007 until 2021. They have two sons -- Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6.