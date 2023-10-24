Overwatch 2 is teasing the "Perfect Night" music video from South Korean girl group Le Sserafim.Blizzard Entertainment, which develops and publishes the first-person shooter video game, released a preview of the "Perfect Night" video Tuesday.The teaser features animated footage of the Overwatch 2 characters Brigitte, D.Va, Tracer, Sombra and Kiriko alongside live-action shots of K-pop stars Le Sserafim.Blizzard and Le Sserafim will release the full single and music video Thursday.Blizzard announced the song with Le Sserafim, its first-ever in-game musical artist collaboration, in a press release last week.In addition to the "Perfect Night" single and music video, Blizzard will release a Le Sserafim-inspired game mode in Overwatch 2, as well as exclusive in-game items, including Legendary hero skins.More details will be announced Oct. 30, with the content to go live in-game Nov. 1.Le Sserafim will perform "Perfect Night" at BlizzCon convention Nov. 4 in Anaheim, Calif.Other video games have collaborated with big-name artists, including League of Legends. The game introduced the in-game boy band Heartsteel on Monday with the release of its debut single, "Paranoia."