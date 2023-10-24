HBO has announced a new documentary about David Holmes, a stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe who was paralyzed.

The network said in a press release Tuesday that David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived will premiere Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and also stream on Max.

The new film explores the story of Holmes, who was left paralyzed after an on-set injury during the filming of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1. Holmes had worked as Radcliffe's stunt double since the first film.

"Over the next 10 years, the two form an inextricable bond, but on the penultimate film a tragic accident on set leaves David paralyzed with a debilitating spinal injury, turning his world upside down," an official synopsis reads.

"As Daniel and his closest stunt colleagues rally to support David and his family in their moment of need, it is David's extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration."

Radcliffe executive-produced the documentary, which features candid personal footage, behind-the-scenes material from Holmes' stunt work, and interviews with Holmes, Radcliffe, friends, family, and the former crew.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is directed by Dan Hartley.

Radcliffe and Holmes previously collaborated on the Cunning Stunts podcast, which shone a light on stunt performers in Hollywood.