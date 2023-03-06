Oscars: Lenny Kravitz to perform during In Memoriam segment
UPI News Service, 03/06/2023
Singer Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars on Sunday.
The four time Grammy Award-winning performer is known for songs "Are you Gonna Go My Way," "Let Love Rule" and "American Woman" and roles in films Shotgun Wedding, The Hunger Games series, The Butler and Precious. He released a memoir, titled Let Love Rule, in 2020.
The In Memoriam segment honors the stars who died during the past year.
Other singers who will perform at the Oscars include, Rihanna, who will sing "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, who will team up for "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman.
