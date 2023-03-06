After announcing the actors voicing the film reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise at the Kid's Choice Awards, producer/actor Seth Rogen and Paramount Pictures -- in conjunction with Nickelodeon -- released a teaser trailer on Monday.

The trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, anchored by the classic Tribe Called Quest song "Can I Kick It," shows the turtles enjoying life in New York City.

The storyline of the latest project in the TMNT universe is set in an alternate timeline universe that has the ninjas feeling a little unappreciated for all the crime-fighting that they do.

Original ninjas Leonardo played by Nicholas Cantu, Michelangelo played by Shamon Brown Jr., Raphael portrayed by Brady Noon and Donatello, played by Micah Abbey, who were all trained in ninjitsu by their dad, Splinter (Jackie Chan), appear in the new movie.

The franchise began as a comic book in 1984 and has spawned several productions since including an animated TV series, a live-action series and several movies.

Jeff Rowe and Rose Byrne, Giancarlo Esposito and Post Malone are also appearing in the movie, which comes to theaters on August 4.