Netflix announced the cast for Season 2 of Beef on Tuesday. The second season will feature a feud between couples.

Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny will star, with Melton and Spaeny to play a young couple who witness their boss (Isaac) and the boss's wife (Mulligan) beef.

That beef forces the couple to take sides.

Beef was created by Lee Sung Jin as an anthology series intended to feature a different beef each season. Season 1 starred Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

Isaac recently starred in Marvel's Moon Knight for Disney+. Mulligan was last in the Netflix films Spaceman and Maestro, the latter of which earned her multiple nominations.

Melton earned a Golden Globe and many critics guild awards for his role in the Netflix film May December. Spaeny played Priscilla Presley in Priscilla and recently starred in Civil War and Alien: Romulus.

Season 2 will have eight half hour episodes. Netflix has not yet announced the premiere date.