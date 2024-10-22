Beef was created by Lee Sung Jin as an anthology series intended to feature a different beef each season. Season 1 starred Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.
Isaac recently starred in Marvel's Moon Knight for Disney+. Mulligan was last in the Netflix films Spaceman and Maestro, the latter of which earned her multiple nominations.
Melton earned a Golden Globe and many critics guild awards for his role in the Netflix film May December. Spaeny played Priscilla Presley in Priscilla and recently starred in Civil War and Alien: Romulus.
Season 2 will have eight half hour episodes. Netflix has not yet announced the premiere date.
